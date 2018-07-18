FOOD & DRINK

New hip-hop-themed restaurant Beatstro opens its doors in the Bronx

Photo: Beatstro/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new hip-hop-themed restaurant and lounge has made its debut in Mott Haven. Called Beatstro, the fresh arrival to the Bronx is located at 135 Alexander Ave., between 134 Street and Bruckner Boulevard.

The eatery is the brainchild of accomplished restaurateur Junior Martinez and Alfredo Anguiera, a Bronx-born and raised entrepreneur, according to the establishment's site. The restaurant features an entranceway that looks like a record store, graffiti art and portraits of rap pioneers.

On the menu, expect to find small plates and "cause you can't stop" snacks like crispy pork rinds, spicy jerk turkey wings and fried green tomatoes with hot papaya.

Entrees include Southern-style offerings such as jambalaya, shrimp and grits with pit-roasted pork belly and Cajun catfish with purloo (a traditional Southern stew), Haitian pickled vegetables and dill pickle tartar. (You can view the full menu here.)

Beatstro has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

James D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 8, wrote, "Really cool new spot in the South Bronx. ... With good drinks, great food and a dedication to the history of hip-hop, I really enjoyed my time."

"I haven't been to a place with so much positive energy in forever!" shared Yelper Rubi G. "Food is great, drinks are great and the ambiance is fabulous!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Beatstro is open from 11:30-2 a.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11:30-3 a.m. on Friday, 4 p.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m.-2 a.m on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News