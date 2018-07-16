FOOD & DRINK

New Italian restaurant Leonelli Taberna debuts in the Evelyn hotel

Photo: Franny A./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new Italian spot has you covered. Called Leonelli Taberna, it's located at 7 E. 27th St. in the recently renovated Evelyn hotel a couple blocks north of Madison Square Park.

"I can't say that we're a Roman restaurant. We certainly take our inspiration from Rome," chef Jonathan Benno tells Grub Street. He says the restaurant will pull from other Italian regions as well throughout the year. On the menu, red meats and pastas are balanced out by a range of appetizers and other dishes including an Italian crepe.

The fresh arrival has made a good impression thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Franny A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 25, wrote, "It's all about the sauces.like French food, these sauces are the cornerstone of amazing Italian fusion flavors at Leonelli. Jonathan Benno of Lincoln Ristorante is genius and raises the bar."

And Lynn A. wrote, "Was staying at The Evelyn hotel and decided to give this place a try as it was right in the lobby. The restaurant is tastefully appointed. Very nice staff. The focaccia they serve the table to start was very delicious and fresh. "

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Leonelli Taberna is open from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. daily.
