FOOD & DRINK

New Korean restaurant Gogi Grill opens its doors in Chelsea

Photo: Gogi Grill - Chelsea/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Korean and Asian eatery offering fast casual fusion fare has debuted in Chelsea, at 599 Sixth Ave. The newcomer, called Gogi Grill, is the second location following after a successful original restaurant in Hoboken.

Diners choose their own style of meal from bowl, burrito, salad or tacos, then customize the dish with a starch like rice or japchae (Korean glass noodles) and protein, toppings and sauce. Protein choices include beef short rib, pork belly and bulgogi.

With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, Gogi Grill is starting to get attention.

Yelper August S., who was the first to review Gogi Grill on April 27, said, "Just stopped by to try a bulgogi burrito and it's great! The staff is super friendly and I'm really glad to have some Korean barbecue in the neighborhood!"

And Dominic D. added a similar evaluation: "Quick and great. Got a bowl with kimchi fried rice, spicy chicken, radish, spicy slaw, peppers, cucumber kimchi, red pepper sauce, a fried egg and sesame seeds. Delicious stuff with a slight kick."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Gogi Grill is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
foodHoodlineNew York City
