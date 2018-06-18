FOOD & DRINK

New Midtown Asian fusion spot Itsu opens its doors

Photo: Rita L./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Japanese fusion fare in mind, but not much time to grab lunch, a recent opening is need-to-know. Itsu, a U.K.-based healthy fast-food chain from the owner of Pret A Manger, has opened its first New York location at 530 Seventh Ave. in Midtown.

The on-the-go offerings include pre-packaged boxes of sushi, wraps and "zero noodle" salads featuring low-calorie, high-fiber shirataki noodles (made from the konjac yam).

Hot foods include soups, like the chargrilled chicken udon, and the Korean barbecue pork rice bowl, with red and brown rice, vegetables, and gojuchang chile paste. Vegetarian and vegan choices abound on the health-food-focused menu.

With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Itsu is off to a solid start.

"Exciting Japanese entry into the fast/healthy/casual fray," said Rob W., who was the first to review Itsu on June 3. "I was a little skeptical of the shiitake noodles, but they mixed nicely with the salmon, beans, ginger and ample dose of seaweed. Soup was good as well -- felt sated in a relatively healthy manner."

"Good spot for a quick lunch if you happen to find yourself in the area," agreed Yelper Katie P. "There was a decent selection of your generic sushi options (tuna, salmon, shrimp, veggie) at affordable prices. ... Like Pret, the checkout process is a bit of a cluster, but the staff is smiling and happy to serve you."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Itsu is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
