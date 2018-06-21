FOOD & DRINK

New pub Fulton Hall now open in Fort Greene

By Hoodline
A new pub has debuted at the Gotham Market at the Ashland. Called Fulton Hall, the new addition is located at 250 Ashland Place in Fort Greene.

It serves up beer, cocktails and food in a casual sports bar atmosphere. Some of the pub's dishes include the arancini with nduja and provolone, the Impossible Veggie Burger topped with cheddar, American cheese, pickles, special sauce and onion, Buffalo wings and the Cacio Pepe Mac and Cheese (rigatoni with Parmesan, black pepper and breadcrumbs).

Fulton Hall has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp.

Emmett S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 8, said, "This is probably my favorite sports bar in NYC. Just opened up. Good for big games as well as hanging out. The Impossible Burger heads up an awesome selection of vegetarian options to go with great burgers and wings. The sports memorabilia is second to none."

And Travis W. said, "This is my favorite new place in the neighborhood. Great spot for a game, after-work drinks or a fun date. Excellent, attentive service and a friendly staff. Plus some healthy options!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Fulton Hall is open from 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
