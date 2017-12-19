New Shanghainese Spot 'Yaso Tangbao' Debuts In Midtown East

Looking to chow down on some Shanghainese fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Yaso Tangbao, the fresh addition is located at 220 E 42nd St. (between 3rd & 2nd avenues) in Midtown East.
This newcomer--which has two other outposts in New York--specializes in Shanghai-style street food, xiaolongbao soup dumplings, noodles, and rice dishes.
On the menu, expect to see items like spicy pork, chicken, and blue crab soup dumplings; pan-fried pork, curry chicken or vegetable buns; sweet and sour pork ribs; and braised pork meatballs.
Switching over to noodle dishes, look for spicy diced chicken noodle soup; fried chicken filet noodle soup; and soy garlic noodles with cilantro.
Rounding things out are dishes like chicken curry over rice with egg; garden veggies over rice with egg; and vegan Shanghai cold noodles. (You can check out the full menu here.)
It's still early days for the fledgling business--it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.
Eugenia Y., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on December 12th, said: "I've walked past this place a thousand times while it was under construction. Yesterday I got off work, and lo and behold, the Yaso Tangbao located on east 42nd is finally open."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Yaso Tangbao is open weekdays from 11am-10pm. (It's closed on weekends.)
