New Tex-Mex Spot 'Javelina' Opens Its Doors On The Upper East Side

If you've got Tex-Mex on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The fresh addition to the Upper East Side, called Javelina, is located at 1395 2nd Ave. (between 72nd and 73rd).
This is the latest addition from the Tex-Mex eatery, with restaurateur Matt Post at the helm. The restaurant's flagship location is in Union Square.
Javelina specializes in the cuisine that Post misses the most from growing up in Texas, like fajitas, queso and signature margaritas. For now, it's only offering dinner service.
Javelina is known for its queso dips so expect to see a wide variety like yellow cheese, tomatillos, serrano peppers and pico de gallo topped with a choice of carnitas, chorizo, beef brisket or steak.
Fajitas come with chicken, steak, shrimp, or veggies served on a sizzling comal with onions, red and green peppers with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and beans, and house-made flour tortillas.
Look for signature libations as well such as the "Mexican Martini" with blanco tequila, cointreau, olive juice and fresh lime juice; a white peach and habanero margarita, and a margarita with avocado and cilantro.
With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Erin B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 20th, said: "Went here on opening night by complete chance. We had the most amazing experience we've had at an Upper East Side restaurant. The food was exquisite and the service was impeccable!"
Yelper Lindsay F. added: "Just what the doctor ordered! Javelina's second location has a similar aesthetic to the flagship downtown, but is just different enough to make it unique in its own regard...While the entrees were fine, it was the chips/salsa/queso/tortillas that really stood out."
Head on over to check it out: Javelina is open Tuesday-Saturday from 5pm-2am and Sunday, and Monday from 5pm-midnight.
