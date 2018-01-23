New Upper East Side Wine Bar 'Pitchoun' Opens Its Doors

There's a brand-new wine bar in town. Called Pitchoun, the fresh addition is located at 245 East 81st St. (between 3rd Ave. & 2nd Ave.) in the Upper East Side.
This new spot specializes in French-style tapas and features a variety of farm-to-table produce and organic meats. There's an extensive selection of craft cocktails and French wines on offer, too.
On the rotating, seasonal menu, expect to see dishes like cheese souffle with tomato basil coulis, free ranch chicken with lemon confit, nicoise olives, and fresh artichoke; and grass-fed braised short ribs with seasonal garden veggies.
Rounding things out are desserts like chocolate pot de cream, cherry clafoutis (custard pie), and a Hudson Valley cheese plate.
The new wine bar has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.
Jeniece S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 19th, said: "I can't say enough great things about this place... but I am going to try!
I came here the opening night of the restaurant and was blown away. The proportions are perfect, appropriate, satiating and flexible."
Yelper Kurt W. added: "Had a great time here tonight! Sat at the bar and the food and staff were fabulous: the escargot, cheese souffle, artichoke and cheese platter pairing with some really good French wines."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Pitchoun is open weekdays from 5pm-midnight, and weekends from 11am-midnight.
