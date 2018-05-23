FOOD & DRINK

New Vietnamese spot Zen Yai Noodle & Coffee debuts in the East Village

Photo: Zen Yai Noodles & Coffee/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Vietnamese spot offering pho, sandwiches, snacks and coffee has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Zen Yai Noodle & Coffee, the fresh addition is located at 518 E. Sixth St. in the East Village and is the second restaurant from the owners of Zen Yai in Sunnyside, Queens.

The menu has a focus on pho, featuring the restaurant's signature beef broth as well as vegetarian and chicken options. Vermicelli noodle salads, banh mi and snacks like fried fish balls, steamed dumplings and curry puffs are also available. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Zen Yai Noodle & Coffee is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Pei W., who praised the pork belly banh mi and lychee longan in one review, went back again for a Mother's Day celebration. "Thank you for your beautiful spring roll platter and mixed appetizer platter. You made our Mother's Day more flavorful!"

Yelper Troy P. wrote of the rare eye-of-round steak pho with extra meat, "It was a legit bowl of pho. ... The interior is bright and cheery -- a total step up from the drab dumpling place it replaces."

"Love the signature pho," Jiang L. wrote. "The big noodle has a soft and silky texture, which is different from what I've ever had before. I'll for sure come back for a second time."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Zen Yai Noodle & Coffee is open from noon-11 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-10:30 p.m. on Sunday.
