FOOD & DRINK

New Vish hummus bar serves up vegetarian fare in Greenwich Village

Photo: Shay V./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Middle Eastern fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Vish, the fresh arrival is located at 59 E. Eighth St. in Greenwich Village, with another branch in Brooklyn.

This kosher and vegetarian hummus bar grinds its chickpeas after each order is placed. The resulting Israeli-style hummus is served warm in Yemeni pita bread topped with items like Egyptian beans, shakshuka, eggplant, mushrooms, vegan shawarma, hard-boiled eggs and falafel. A side salad of cubed cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, mixed nuts, lemon juice and olive oil completes the meal.

With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Yelper Richard B. wrote, "I'm a hummus lover and eat it with almost anything and anytime of the day. I have also traveled to the Middle East several times and dined at some of the best authentic spots. And this is by far some of the best hummus you will ever taste."

And Eli G. wrote, "Probably the most authentic Israeli-styled hummus in NYC. And that's saying something."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Vish is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday. (It's closed on Saturday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News