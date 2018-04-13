FOOD & DRINK

Nope! North Carolina burger joint serves up 'tarantula burger' for Exotic Meat Month

EMBED </>More Videos

Bull City Burger serves up 'tarantula burger' for Exotic Meat Month

DURHAM, North Carolina --
Have you ever thought, "Man, I wish I could eat a tarantula burger right now?" If you answered yes, then now's your chance, thanks to Bull City Burger Brewery's latest burger.

For Exotic Meat Month, a celebration of the North Carolina restaurant's anniversary, it serves burgers made from meats from around the world. Now, it is serving up a juicy burger with a huge, hairy zebra tarantula on top.

So how can you get your hands on the eight-legged beef sandwich?

Well, the Tarantula Challenge (that's what they're calling it) is by lottery only.
It's a limited challenge that you not only have to willingly sign up for, but you have to wait to see if you're one of the lucky few selected.

So you're chosen, you get the burger down. Then what? Well, you get a free T-shirt.

Those brave enough can enter the contest in the restaurant, then they have to watch Facebook, Twitter, and the company's website to see whether their ticket is drawn.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodanimalstarantulaNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
'The Ainsworth-FiDi' debuts with large terrace, burgers and bourbon
White Castle introduces meatless burgers that 'bleed'
PRETTY IN PINK: Rosy Kit Kat bars coming soon
'Elegant Barber Shop' makes Lenox Hill debut
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Winner of $533M Mega Millions jackpot revealed
Teen who suffocated in van: 'Tell my mom I love her'
Mom says son in incest case confessed to killing daughter, baby
Wild brawl caught on camera at mall Apple Store
Danish tourist robbed at knife-point because of 'MAGA' hat
Connecticut teacher charged with running student fight club
Cohen seeks restraining order against use of materials seized in raid
Comey breaks silence; Trump fires back: "slime ball"
Show More
Bullet found in wall of child's bedroom after Bronx shooting
Prosecutors: DNA ties suspected killer clown to getaway car
Suspect set to face judge in Bronx rooftop rape, robbery
Suspect caught on camera pushing cane, robbing elderly woman
Woman critically injured in Jersey City hit-and-run
More News