NEIGHBORHOOD TREATS

Sweet Moment in Little Italy makes the New York City's cutest coffee treats

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 4)

This cafe makes the cutest treats

Sweet Moments in Little Italy makes the city's cutest treats!

Alex Meier
LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) --
A cafe in Manhattan serves up desserts that are almost too cute to eat.

Located in the heart of NYC's Little Italy and Soho, Sweet Moment NYC, tucked into a quirky space on Mott Street, is known for its Korean-inspired "creamart" drinks.

Sweet Moment represents some of the best Baristas in the city with amazing latte art skills.

The cafe makes several colorful flavors of the drink -- like matcha, taro and Thai -- and each is topped with an adorable, carefully made animal's face etched from cream.

Unlike latte art, "creamart" uses a cold caffeinated base, like cold brew or iced tea, and cream instead of microfoam.

Need more sweet? Sweet Moment also makes towering bingsoos, a dessert made with milk shaved ice.

The most impressive of the bunch is the watermelon, a $19 dish that uses half a watermelon shell to hold a mountain of shaved ice and watermelon balls topped with rainbow jelly, chocolate chips, ice cream, a cookie and more!

Come stop by and get ready for your Sweet Moment in Littly Italy, New York City.

Treat yo self with more mouth-watering, delicious Neighborhood Treats!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodneighborhood treatsoriginalscoffeeice creamNew York CitySoHoLittle Italy
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEIGHBORHOOD TREATS
Make DIY lobster rolls in NYC
25-year-old chef opens delicious sushi speakeasy
3 brothers make healthy chocolate at Bronx factory
Lines circle block as famous bakery closes its doors
More neighborhood treats
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News