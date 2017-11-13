Williamsburg, Brooklyn (WABC) --Odd Fellows Ice Cream Co. is not your typical ice cream parlor. The shop specializes in creating creamy concoctions that range from sweet to savory, even some unlikely flavors like honey baked ham.
The scoops are the brainchild of chef Sam Mason, who is currently creating even more interesting flavors as part of the shop's second annual Passport Program.
From October until February, Odd Fellows is giving New Yorkers tastes from around the globe, each month focusing on a different continent. And, with each month comes different flavor combinations mirroring some tasty treats from each location.
Some examples? October's continent was Asia, and Mason conjured up ice cream dumplings in flavors ranging from Matcha, Taiwanese Pineapple Cake, Lychee and Thai Iced Tea.
This month is celebrating North America, and the shop is serving up pecan pie and pumpkin cheesecake. But the highlight? A collaboration with waffle shop Sweet Chick to create a sundae mirroring chicken and waffles. The dish includes a Sweet Chick waffle, buttermilk apple ice cream, a brown butterscotch sauce and crispy chicken skins. The treat will cost you $9.
The shop hands out physical passports to customers and stamps them whenever you try a new flavor. The more flavors you try, the more stamps in your passport. There are prizes when the program ends.
Mason hopes that the flavors will mirror the changing of the seasons and offer unique tastes from around the world.
You can find Odd Fellows at 175 Kent Ave in Willimsburg or 75 E 4th Street in the East Village.