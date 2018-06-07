FOOD & DRINK

15-year-old from Staten Island headed to prestigious culinary school in France

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg reports on the culinary prodigy.

By
STATEN ISLAND, New York City (WABC) --
Some people know what they want to do at an early age, and some actually start doing it.

Liam Dertinger, of Staten Island, has loved to cook since he was a boy. Now 15, he's already making it big in the culinary world.

He definitely runs his family kitchen, but it's likely he will run some other kitchens in the near future. A year and a half ago, he won "Chopped Junior " on The Food Network, and now, he's headed to Paris to study at Le Cordon Bleu.

"It's hard to take in all at once," he said. "It's pretty amazing I got into such an exclusive program that's been around for such a long time...It's really empowering and honoring to know that I was selected at such a young age."

He is the youngest person to ever attend the cooking school, with Le Cordon Bleu representative Philippe Rocheron saying, "Despite his young age, the admissions jury was impressed and reassured by Liam's professional experience."

He will attend the school for three consecutive summers, while the remainder of the year, he will attend Brooklyn Tech. He hopes to open his own restaurant by the time he's 21.

"I want to have my own restaurant, to have my own place," he said. "That's been my goal."

He first got the cooking bug helping his mom in the kitchen at age 7. Now, she and the rest of the family are his taste testers.

Liam's mother will be joining him in Paris, as he is a minor. But she's thrilled for her young chef.

"He's incredible," she said. "(He) makes being a parent very easy."

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcelebrity chefcookingfoodstudentsNew York CityStaten Island
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News