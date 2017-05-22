  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: Continuing coverage of President Trump's visit to Israel
NYC's chain food retailers now required to post calorie counts

Starting Monday, shoppers in New York City will know a lot more about their food.

Convenience stores and supermarkets will now be required to list calorie information on prepared foods.

About 3,000 restaurants and 1,500 convenience and grocery stores will be affected across the five boroughs.

Stores that don't comply by August face fines ranging from $200 to $600.

Chain restaurants in New York City have been required to post calorie counts since 2008.

The new rules also require chain restaurants and food retailers to post full nutritional information, not just calories, for standard menu items.

They must also post a statement about the daily recommended caloric intake of 2,000 calories.

The updated rules affect restaurants and food chains like 7-Eleven and Whole Foods.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantsnew york city newsfoodnutritionNew York City
