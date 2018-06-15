Organic burger chain Bareburger makes move to the Lower East Side

Popular organic burger spot Bareburger has recently moved from Second Avenue to reopen its doors at 173 Orchard St. (between E. Houston and Stanton streets) on the Lower East Side. The new outpost joins over two dozen locations in the tri-state area for the Astoria-based chain.
With a long list of small partners supplying its organic and natural foods, Bareburger allows diners to customize their burgers from protein to bun to toppings. Options like grass-fed beef, bison and the meatless Impossible Burger can accompany toppings like eggs, avocado and bacon.
Sides include french fries, napa slaw and sweet potato fries, and customers can supplement the meal with a milkshake made from Blue Marble Creamery ice cream.
It's still early days for the fledgling burger joint -- it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.
Yelper Erica B. enthused about the new spot on May 18, "Love love love this place. Staff is absolutely amazing! Atmosphere is super chill, and most important -- food is the bomb."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Bareburger is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City