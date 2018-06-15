FOOD & DRINK

Organic burger chain Bareburger makes move to the Lower East Side

Photo: Bareburger/Yelp

By Hoodline
Popular organic burger spot Bareburger has recently moved from Second Avenue to reopen its doors at 173 Orchard St. (between E. Houston and Stanton streets) on the Lower East Side. The new outpost joins over two dozen locations in the tri-state area for the Astoria-based chain.

With a long list of small partners supplying its organic and natural foods, Bareburger allows diners to customize their burgers from protein to bun to toppings. Options like grass-fed beef, bison and the meatless Impossible Burger can accompany toppings like eggs, avocado and bacon.

Sides include french fries, napa slaw and sweet potato fries, and customers can supplement the meal with a milkshake made from Blue Marble Creamery ice cream.

It's still early days for the fledgling burger joint -- it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

Yelper Erica B. enthused about the new spot on May 18, "Love love love this place. Staff is absolutely amazing! Atmosphere is super chill, and most important -- food is the bomb."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Bareburger is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News