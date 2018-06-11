FOOD & DRINK

Otto's Tacos brings California flavor to the Upper East Side

Photo: Otto's Tacos/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving tacos? You're in luck: a new taqueria has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Otto's Tacos, the Southern California-inspired chain, which has outposts in the East Village, West Village and Hell's Kitchen, has arrived on the Upper East Side, at 1568 Third Ave.

Check out the signature tacos made with Otto's tortillas, salsa, cilantro, onion and your choice of meat. Feeling extra hungry? Look for the Gorgon: a giant crispy tortilla stuffed with charred tomato salsa, double protein, serrano crema and guacamole.

With a three-star rating out of six reviews, Otto's Tacos is still finding its way, but it's early days yet.

A B., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on June 1, said, "It's absolutely delicious! Cheap, too. I tried a few different tacos and one of their gorgons and they were all fantastic."

Mike W. added, "Everything is scratch-made and you can tell the difference. Even the tortilla chips are better than most of the sit-down places I have been to in NY. The shrimp tacos are darn near addictive."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Otto's Tacos is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
