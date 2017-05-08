Perdue recalls Italian-style chicken sausage due to plastic pieces

A consumer alert: Perdue is recalling one of its products that was sold in the Tri-State area.Perdue Foods is recalling 24-ounce packages of 'Italian-style Organic Chicken Sausage' links because some people reported finding pieces of blue plastic in the food.The affected packages were shipped to distributors in Connecticut, and have a sell-by or freeze-by date of June 25th.There are no confirmed reports so far that anyone was injured.About 2,000 pounds of the recalled sausage has been shipped to distributors in Connecticut and Maryland.