FOOD & DRINK

Perdue recalls Italian-style chicken sausage due to plastic pieces

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A consumer alert: Perdue is recalling one of its products that was sold in the Tri-State area.

Perdue Foods is recalling 24-ounce packages of 'Italian-style Organic Chicken Sausage' links because some people reported finding pieces of blue plastic in the food.

The affected packages were shipped to distributors in Connecticut, and have a sell-by or freeze-by date of June 25th.

There are no confirmed reports so far that anyone was injured.

About 2,000 pounds of the recalled sausage has been shipped to distributors in Connecticut and Maryland.
Related Topics:
foodrecallconsumerfood
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles, French toast recalled
Pass the chips! Doctors say guacamole is good for you
Eats: Tacos inside Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Company creates world's first caffeinated bagel
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
NY Senate to vote on gang bill following MS-13 violence
New Jersey playground destroyed in fire labelled suspicious
EXCLUSIVE: Did electric bike battery spark Yonkers house fire?
Yankees prevail in 18-inning, 6-hour marathon; beat Cubs 5-4
FDA approves first new drug for ALS treatment in 22 years
10-year-old girl opens alligator's mouth to free her leg
Worker hurls candles at Bushwick deli robbery suspect
Show More
Death of transgender woman in Midtown ruled a murder
Ousted Obama official Sally Yates to testify in Russia investigation
Teen charged with assault in stabbing of off-duty officer in Queens
Focus of health care debate shifts to Senate after House repeal of Obamacare
Centrist Emmanuel Macron wins French presidency, defeating far-right rival
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
More Photos