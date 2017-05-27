BUZZWORTHY

Pink pineapples are now on sale and taking over social media

EMBED </>More Videos

Just in time for summer and to cash in on the unicorn and millennial pink fads, pink pineapples are now on Instagram and in markets! (KTRK)

Just in time for summer and to cash in on the unicorn and millennial pink fads, pink pineapples are now on Instagram and in markets!

Companies like Del Monte and Dole have been developing the pineapples since 2005, but now they are finally able to start selling the genetically modified, but pretty fruit in stores.

Despite the fact that this has been in the works for 12 years, pink pineapples feel like the epitome of 2017 pop-culture.

Pineapple decorations and pineapples used as mugs are already popular and now they've been "unicorned." Early adopters say the pink pineapple tastes much like its predecessor, but sweeter.

RELATED: Wine lovers, rejoice! Rosé now comes in 40-ounce bottles

The FDA approved the modification, explaining that the fruit growers changed certain enzymes which give pineapples their yellow hue into pink pigment by adding Lycopene.

Lycopene is the pigment that makes tomatoes red and watermelons pink, so the FDA says it is commonly and safely consumed.

The new species Ananas comosus has been given the more consumer-friendly nickname of "Rosé." However, in stores you'll see it listed as "extra sweet pink flesh pineapple," so that people expecting yellow fruit won't get confused by new variety.

One thing is for sure, you'll soon be seeing them all over Instagram this summer, along with unicorn pool floats and one-piece statement bathing suits.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodinstagramtrendu.s. & worldbuzzworthytrending
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUZZWORTHY
Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band dies at age 69
Watch these elephants have fun in their pool
Bride has 92-year-old Marine uncle as her 'something blue'
Whoops! Man gives girlfriend bouquet of kale instead of flowers
More buzzworthy
FOOD & DRINK
6 reasons Five Guys beats all other fast food burgers, hands down
7 reasons why Shake Shack is better than the rest
Beloved diner in Paterson to close after 70 years
Taste New York shows off unique food, drink from local purveyors
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Pressure cooker causes evacuations at Newark Airport
Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band dies at age 69
Man arrested for killing man walking dog in NJ
3 shot in Chelsea early Saturday by person on bike
WATCH: NYPD officer has the moves - and isn't afraid to show it
Uber CEO's mother killed, father injured in boating accident
Police: Woman hits another woman with glass bottle in Bronx
Show More
George W. Bush, Bono meet in Texas
Half of NJ 8th grade class refuses to pose with Speaker Ryan
Police: Man robbed in Inwood by 5 men; witness threatened
2 found dead inside car following accident in Woodbury
Tractor-trailer bursts into flames along NJ Turnpike
More News
Top Video
Half of NJ 8th grade class refuses to pose with Speaker Ryan
Man rescued after falling into Harlem River
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
7 On Your Side: Saving big bucks on your A/C bill
More Video