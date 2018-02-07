FOOD & DRINK

'Pinky's Space' Brings Southern Fare To The East Village

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Southern fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Pinky's Space, the fresh addition is located at 70 E. 1st St. (between 2nd Ave.) in East Village.

This new take-out and delivery only eatery--which recently debuted on January 1st--specializes in Southern-style cuisine with a contemporary French twist. The business launched a GoFundMe campaign last year which raised $2,400 to help get the restaurant started.

According to the campaign site, Pinky's Space hopes to open up multiple locations in the future, centered around high-traffic subway stations throughout the city. The food would be prepared off-site and delivered to each outpost daily.

The concept comes from executive personal chef Wesley Wobles (clients include Bill Clinton and Salvatore Ferragamo) and Mimi Blitz, who worked for nearly two decades in her mother's New Orleans catering company and bakery.

On the menu, expect to see main dishes such as ratatouille, braised brisket with au jus and orange shallot marmalade and roasted turkey breast with lingonberry jam and watercress.

There's a selection of sides on offer, too, like baby white potatoes with garlic, shallots and herbs; and a salad with beets, cucumber, endive, mustard seed and artichoke.

Rounding things out is a red velvet, brownie, and banana yogurt cake for dessert. (You can check out the menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Olivia S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 7th, said: "Brand new, life-changing Southern-style biscuits. This place is awesome: quirky vibes (neon signage, free stickers, Talking Heads playing), and mouth-watering Southern food (brisket/sausage) that you can take to go."

And John S. said: "Ordered the brisket and it came with a biscuit and both had great and rich flavor. Had the taste of a home-cooked meal but still restaurant quality. Fun place with pleasant service. I'll be back soon."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Pinky's Space is open daily from noon-midnight.
