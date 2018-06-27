FOOD & DRINK

Planters Cheez Balls returning after 12 years

Planters bringing back Cheez Balls. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 27, 2018. (Planters)

Two popular cheesy products from the past are coming back after 12 years.

Planters Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls will go on sale July 1, making a return after being discontinued in 2006.

"You asked; we answered. Cheez Balls are back and just as amazing as you remember them. Get the one-of-a-kind delicious, orange cheezy taste while it lasts, because these will only be around for a limited-time," Planters says.

A 2.75 ounce can will cost $1.99.

While they're not available at all stores just yet, they can be purchased online on Amazon Prime, Amazon Pantry or Walmart.com.

Fans have to act fast before these cheesy snacks are gone again.

