FOOD & DRINK

'Poké Junké' Makes Midtown Debut

Photo: Adam P./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score poke and more has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 38 W. 38th St. (between 5th Ave. & Avenue Of The Americas) in Midtown, the fresh addition is called Poke Junke.

This new spot comes from executive chef Juan Saurez de Lezo--who originally hails from Spain--and specializes in fusion-style poke bowls inspired by the diversity of New York's food landscape.

Similar to most poke eateries, the menu features a build-your-own bowl concept where diners first start by choosing a base like coconut or brown rice, kale or Brussels sprouts and quinoa. You can then choose a protein like ahi tuna, salmon or organic tofu; mix in veggies like edamame, sweet onions or jalapeno; and top it off with extras like pickled radish, bonito flakes or roasted pineapple.

You can then select a sauce flavor profile and add crispy bits of garlic, shredded nori or lotus.

There's a variety of signature bowls on offer, too, such as the squid and rice noodles with cilantro and ginger, or the tuna and yellowtail with kale and red onions. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, Poke Junke seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Jean P. said: "Most poke places I've been to in this area have been small, so upon entering, I appreciated the larger space. You have the option of dining in at least (and not wait outside in a line to get in)."

And Diana C. said: "Solid poke. We got the signature bowls ahi tuna and tropical ceviche. Good amount of fish in each bowl. Ingredients seem fresh. Tasty. Price was OK. Would return."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Poke Junke is open weekdays from 11am-8pm. (It's closed on weekends.)
