Nestle says new pink Kit Kat bars a decade in the making

PINK KIT KAT: Nestle says the color is completely natural. (KTRK)

ABC13 Staff
It's a sweet treat fitting for a Disney princess.

Nestle is releasing a pink Kit Kat bar in the UK, and the company says its ruby-colored hue isn't from a dye. The coloring is completely natural.

The chocolate maker says the bar is made from ruby cocoa beans that have a berry-like fruity flavor. Nestle has been working on the pink Kit Kat for more than a decade.

The candy will eventually make its way to America, but Nestle hasn't said when.

