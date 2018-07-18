FOOD & DRINK

Ramen Spot brings Japanese comfort food to Greenpoint

Photo: Jessica K./Yelp

By Hoodline
If ramen is what you're after, look no further than this new restaurant. The fresh arrival to Greenpoint, called Ramen Spot, is located at 760 Manhattan Ave.

On the menu, look for pork-based ramen dishes like spicy miso consisting of menma (a Japanese condiment), roasted corn, ground pork, a fish cake and onions, along with mushroom-based vegan bowls with miso, kikurage mushrooms and more.

Small plates are available as well, with offerings like pork buns, gyoza, Manila clams and edamame.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Ramen Spot seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Thomas J., who reviewed the new Brooklyn spot on July 3, wrote, "Overwhelmingly surprised on how good this ramen spot was. I tried the mushroom-based vegan ramen, and before I was finished I was ordering another bowl."

"The oxtail ramen I tried today was amazing!" wrote Yelper Andy C. "Wife had the tonkotsu ramen and the duck rolls, that were all awesome."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Ramen Spot is open from noon-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
