Ready to guac and roll: Avocaderia brings toast, shakes and more to Chelsea

Are you ready to guac? A new breakfast and brunch spot billing itself as "the world's first avocado bar" has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Chelsea, called Avocaderia, is located at 269 11th Ave. in the Terminal Warehouse.
This is the first Manhattan location for the popular Brooklyn restaurant from co-founders Alessandro Biggi, Alberto Gramigni and Francesco Brachetti, who secured some funding for the expansion from an appearance on "Shark Tank," according to AM New York.
The restaurant's concept is to include avocados in every single dish: not only in an array of avocado toasts (including a New York-themed toast with salmon and everything-bagel seasonings), but in salads, smoothies and even an avocado-lime cheesecake. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With just three reviews on Yelp thus far, the Chelsea Avocaderia currently has a 4.5-star rating.
"My only complaint: The restaurant was difficult for me to find," said Lydia P., who was the first Yelper to review the spot on May 19. "However, it was totally worth the wait! I got the limited-edition Burrata Avocado Toast ... The avocado was perfectly ripe and expertly sliced, the peas and mint paired nicely with the thick slice of bread, and the dollop of cheese in the middle had me craving more."
And Jennifer M. agreed, "Their toast is delicious -- I tried the smoked salmon avocado with lime and everything-bagel seasoning, and it was fully loaded with perfectly ripened avocado. Also got their vanilla almond avocado shake, which was extremely thick and creamy."
Think all this sounds simply smashing? Head on over: Avocaderia is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends.
