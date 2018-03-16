CONSUMER

Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves this spring

EMBED </>More Videos

Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves this spring

PHILADELPHIA --
Let's talk about two of the most popular beverages on the planet.

We know coffee is a must-have for many every morning, and red wine a staple for some at night.

If these are your go-to drinks, a winemaker has one that blends your two loves.

Apothic Brew Wine is infused with cold brew coffee, so you will never have to decide again.

They infuse the grapes with the cold brew coffee and are only making it in small and limited quantities.

It hits store shelves nationwide on April 1, and no, it's not an April Fools joke.

The coffee/wine collaboration contains less caffeine than a cup of decaf coffee, so they say that buzz will likely have to come from the wine itself.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodconsumercoffeewinebig talkerstrending
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
How long you've got to use Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Drunk shopping is real problem, costing America $30 billion
4 times you can ignore the expiration dates on food
IHOP raises money for Children's Hospitals with free pancakes
More consumer
FOOD & DRINK
Score Indonesian Breakfast Eats & More At 'Kopi Kopi Flatiron'
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
Hawaiian Bakery 'Mahalo' Debuts In The East Village
'Poké Junké' Makes Midtown Debut
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Longtime Congresswoman from New York dies after fall
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Amber Alert issued in Mexico for missing PA teen
Jury finds 'Hot Cop' guilty of felony hit-and-run
At least 6 dead in pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida university
Donald Trump Jr. and wife Vanessa headed for divorce
Portal Bridge issues cause NJ Transit delays
Man who said he buried Natalee Holloway dies after botched kidnapping
Show More
Trump jokes 'who's next?' as rumors swirl around Kelly, McMaster
Mother arrested after jumping into fight involving her daughter
Teachers strike in Jersey City after no deal on contract
NYPD arrests man accused of punching woman in face
Controversy over plan to house homeless at Queens hotel
More News
Top Video
At least 6 dead in pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida university
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
How this YouTuber used humor to launch a career?
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video