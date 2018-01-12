Retail Restaurant 'La Mercerie' Now Open In Soho

There's a brand-new cafe in town. Called La Mercerie, the new addition is located at 53 Howard St. (between Broadway & Mercer St) in SoHo.
Located inside the Roman and Williams Guild design center, the newcomer specializes in French-style pastries and desserts.
Chef Marie-Aude Rose is at the helm, with the final menu still in the development phase. Customers can taste what's to come with a selection of hard-to-find baked goods and sweets, along with espresso drinks and an array of libations.
In particular, Rose will offer tourteau fromage, a unique cheesecake originating from the Poitou-Charentes region of Western France. Known for its burnt top, it is considered a delicacy.
In the future, Rose plans to include full dinner service.
Mercerie is the French word for haberdashery, and everything in the restaurant is for sale, including the flatware and tables. Items are curated by the owners of the Roman and Williams Guild design center.
At the end of a meal, guests are presented with a custom card featuring a selection of items available for purchase, with same-day delivery available.
With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, La Mercerie seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Mike C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 23rd, said: "Everything was excellent. It's definitely pricey ($5 for a plain, pretty small croissant), but kind of worth it for the quality. This is another excellent spot to start your day with some pastries."
Yelper Shopi V. added: "We love Le Coucou and glad to find the same and more beautiful La Mercerie. So far they only serve coffee, tea and pastry, and but we can't wait for the full menu and full store (furnitures + books)."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. La Mercerie is open daily from 10am-7pm.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City