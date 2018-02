Happy Valentine's Day! Make your valentine a treat like no other ... or just treat yourself!Rice Krispie treat extraordinaire, Jessica Siskin (aka @mister_krisp on Instagram ), shows you how to make a heart-shaped box of chocolates made of one giant Rice Krispie treat! Jessica is known for making just about anything out of the delicious childhood favorite, so take it from the pro!It's fun, scrumptious, quick and surprisingly easy.