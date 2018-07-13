Rise and shine: 3 new places to savor bagels in New York City

Moduwa York 84
1592 York Ave., Upper East Side
PHOTO: lauren d./YELP
Moduwa York 84 is a new corner deli, offering fresh bagels, paninis and more in the Upper East Side.
On the menu, expect to find an assortment of morning delights, from hot breakfast sandwiches to muffins and croissants.
Craving a bagel? A variety of classic toppings are available, including peanut butter and flavored cream cheeses.
So far, Moduwa York 84 has scored two five-star reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Nick P., who reviewed Moduwa York 84 on July 9, wrote, "So glad this opened on my street! The food is amazing, and it's so clean! Some of the best bagels on the UES."
"Love this place," said Yelper Andrew Z. "Delicious bagels, and the best Cuban panini I've had in Manhattan. The staff was extremely polite, and everything is very affordable."
Drop by or call 917-261-5454 to confirm the shop's hours.
Midtown Bagels
260 W. 35th St., Midtown
Photo: midtown bagels/Yelp
Midtown Bagels is now slinging hand-rolled bagels on 35th Street off Eighth Avenue.
The shop offers a wide array of bagel choices, including pumpernickel, whole wheat, everything and cinnamon raisin, along with a variety of cream cheese flavors, such as bacon scallion, birthday cake and chipotle.
Midtown Bagels' extensive menu also features signature sandwiches -- full of meat, eggs or vegetables -- omelettes, salads and java drinks. (You can view the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 24 reviews on Yelp, Midtown Bagels has been receiving positive attention.
Yelper Mikey R., who reviewed Midtown Bagels on June 19, wrote, "These bagels are a great find! I just finished my poppy seed bagel and it was huge, buttery and delicious."
"New bagel shop and oh my goodness they do not disappoint!" said Yelper Sable G. "Friendly staff and delicious bagels."
Midtown Bagels is open from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekends.
Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish
40 E. 23rd St., Flatiron
Photo: Alexander A./Yelp
Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish is a deli, offering authentic NYC hand-rolled bagels and more.
The Flatiron shop also serves up smoked fish, omelets and signature breakfast sandwiches -- like The Delancey, a fresh bagel filled with two eggs, breakfast potato latke, Swiss cheese, sauteed onions and a choice of corned beef or pastrami. (See the full menu here.)
The homegrown chain -- with additional locations in NYC -- comes courtesy of owner and founder Matt Pomerantza, a Brooklyn native who left his job on Wall Street to pursue the family business.
With a four-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp, Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish has been receiving positive feedback.
Yelper Stephanie K., who was one of the first users to visit Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish on June 29, wrote, "Delicious bagels for a big price. Worth it though. Always a solid choice when I'm craving lox and a bagel. Love this new location!"
"When in New York, you must stop by Zucker's," added Yelper Paul T. "I ordered the large classic breakfast sandwich, which included eggs, cheese and bacon. I ordered it on a soft and chewy "everything" bagel. It was delicious!"
Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish is open from 6:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. daily.