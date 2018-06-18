FOOD & DRINK

Rise Coffee brings cold-brew coffee and more to NoHo

By Hoodline
A second retail location for Manhattan-based coffee wholesaler Rise Coffee has opened at 2 Great Jones St. in NoHo, inside The Phluid Project clothing store. The shop provides Rise's signature nitrogen-infused cold-brew coffee.

In addition to the cold-brew coffees available on draft, customers can try the Nitro Shot and Nitro Latte drinks. Rise also sells its coffee in cans, kegs and wholesale through its website, with flavors like lemonade and blood orange.

The NoHo outpost of Rise is off to a promising start with a five-star rating out of just two reviews on Yelp.

"This coffee has actually changed my life!" said Grant G., who reviewed the new shop on May 23. "Coffee is incredible, people are awesome and the Phluid space is really inspiring."

Yelper Rachel R. added, "Been a fan of Rise for almost a year now since I first went to their pop-up on the Lower East Side and tried their nitro cold brew on draft. Their new collaboration with the Phluid Project and its social impact makes me love them even more!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Rise Coffee is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.
