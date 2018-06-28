Roast & Co brings coffee and rotisserie chicken to Kew Gardens

A new coffee shop and cafe serving up sandwiches, juice, smoothies and wraps has debuted in Queens. The new arrival to Kew Gardens, called Roast & Co, is located at 82-60 Austin St., with another outpost in Forest Hills.
The cafe features a seasonal, ever-changing menu with croissants, granola parfaits and quiche for breakfast. Later in the day, the focus is on rotisserie chicken sold by the quarter, half or as a whole bird, or stuffed into wraps and sandwiches. Or try the Mediterranean tuna sandwich with organic egg, mesclun greens, tomatoes, black olives and harissa spread on a French baguette. (See full menu here.)
Pair your meal with hot tea, iced coffee, cappuccino and specialty drinks like the green juice (green apples, cucumber, celery, kale). For dessert, check out the apple galette, flourless chocolate cake and pumpkin cheese cake.
With a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Moon B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 20, wrote, "The chai latte is really terrific. The almond croissant is noteworthy in its deliciousness. Wonderful and genuinely friendly customer service. Cute, quaint, and comfortable decor and furnishings."
And Christian L. wrote, "Good sandwiches -- I had the smoked turkey, and she had the chicken panini. They were both delicious. The inside is nice and it offered great outdoor seating. Iced coffee was great as well."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Roast & Co is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.
