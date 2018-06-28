FOOD & DRINK

Roast & Co brings coffee and rotisserie chicken to Kew Gardens

Photo: Jin Woo P./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new coffee shop and cafe serving up sandwiches, juice, smoothies and wraps has debuted in Queens. The new arrival to Kew Gardens, called Roast & Co, is located at 82-60 Austin St., with another outpost in Forest Hills.

The cafe features a seasonal, ever-changing menu with croissants, granola parfaits and quiche for breakfast. Later in the day, the focus is on rotisserie chicken sold by the quarter, half or as a whole bird, or stuffed into wraps and sandwiches. Or try the Mediterranean tuna sandwich with organic egg, mesclun greens, tomatoes, black olives and harissa spread on a French baguette. (See full menu here.)

Pair your meal with hot tea, iced coffee, cappuccino and specialty drinks like the green juice (green apples, cucumber, celery, kale). For dessert, check out the apple galette, flourless chocolate cake and pumpkin cheese cake.

With a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Moon B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 20, wrote, "The chai latte is really terrific. The almond croissant is noteworthy in its deliciousness. Wonderful and genuinely friendly customer service. Cute, quaint, and comfortable decor and furnishings."

And Christian L. wrote, "Good sandwiches -- I had the smoked turkey, and she had the chicken panini. They were both delicious. The inside is nice and it offered great outdoor seating. Iced coffee was great as well."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Roast & Co is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News