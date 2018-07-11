FOOD & DRINK

Roman Pizzeria & Falafel brings halal pizza and gyros to the Bronx

Photo: Roman Pizzeria & Falafel/Yelp

By Hoodline
If pizza and shawarma are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located at 3044 Third Ave. in the Bronx's Melrose neighborhood, the fresh arrival is called Roman Pizzeria & Falafel.

The fusion spot serves up fresh Italian halal pizza and Mediterranean fare, along with other offerings like burgers, gyros, fried chicken and more.

Come try menu items like the beef Italian sausage pizza with jalapenos; chicken shawarma sandwich served with fries and salad; or the veggie platter consisting of hummus, baba ghanoush, falafel and two sides.

Roman Pizzeria & Falafel has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

Mike M., who reviewed the new spot on July 2, wrote, "I get chicken wraps at halal carts once in a while, because they're cheap and taste amazing. But this was so many levels above that. Their perfectly spiced chicken and sauce had just the right flavor."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Roman Pizzeria & Falafel is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News