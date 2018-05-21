FOOD & DRINK

Royal entrance: Italian sandwich truck The Queen and the Prince arrives in Theater District

Photo: The Queen and the Prince/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new food truck has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 94 W. 46th St. in the Theater District, the new addition is called The Queen and the Prince.

This new food truck specializes in Italian sandwiches made with "100 percent biological ingredients," according to the truck's website. It offers 37 different sandwich combinations, including the Domadious (chicken, pepperoni, smoked mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, basil and marinara sauce) or the Tiberio (prosciutto, hot sopressata, fresh mozzarella, hot peppers, arugula, glazed balsamic dressing and olive oil).

The new food truck has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Cristal S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 14, said, "Amazing! The sandwiches are very well-done. Their balsamic glaze dressing gives it a special touch. I have tried a few sandwiches and I can highly recommend."

Yelper Valentina F. added, "The best of the best. I'm in love with this food truck selling the most amazing Italian sandwiches ever. Today was my third time trying them since last week, every time that I come I try a different one and it's crazy how delicious they taste."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Queen and the Prince is open from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
