Royal Grill Halal Food tops the list of NYC's top food trucks & carts plus 6 other local gems

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top street food vendors in New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.
1. Royal Grill Halal Food
Photo: David W./Yelp
Topping the list is Royal Grill Halal Food, which has been attracting crowds since it opened in 2005. Located at 44th St. and Sixth Ave. in Midtown, the cart serving Indian favorites is the highest rated street vendor in New York City, boasting five stars out of 145 reviews on Yelp. With lines that often stretch down the block, you'll likely find Md Alam and wife Hira at the cart seven days a week. Alam tells the New York Daily News that the two make everything "from the heart." Look for a selection of tandoori specials, gyros, kebabs, tikka masala plus lamb and chicken biryani.
2. Uncle Gussy's
Photo: Tif L./Yelp
Next up is Midtown's Uncle Gussy's, situated at 345 Park Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 391 reviews on Yelp, the Greek food truck has proven to be a local favorite. Started in 1971, the founder's nephews have turned what was once a small cart into a "world famous" food truck, serving locals and tourists alike, the business explains on its website. On the menu, offerings include the Greek salad topped with your choice of meat, crispy fries with Greek seasoning, burgers and chicken, lamb, pork, or veggie pitas.
3. Mysttik Masaala
Photo: Susanna L./Yelp
Midtown's Mysttik Masaala, located at 375 Park Ave. (at 53rd St.) is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the food cart 4.5 stars out of 304 reviews. Specializing in Indian food, the cart sells a wide selection of vegetarian and meat dishes, including naan rolls, samosas, kebabs, biryani and curry platters over basmati rice. In 2016, the cart won the category for best vegan cart at the Vendy Awards, an annual street food competition, reports NY City Lens.
4. King Souvlaki
Photo: Sourivone V./Yelp
King Souvlaki, a food truck and Greek spot in Astoria, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 205 Yelp reviews. Head over to the corner of 31st St. and 31st Ave. to see for yourself. Opened in 1979, the truck is now run by George and Kostas Tsampas with their sons operating a second truck at Northern and Bell boulevards. The food is cooked over an open flame with wood charcoal. Try the gyro with seasoned lamb, Greek salad, fries cooked in extra-virgin olive oil and the chicken or souvlaki on a stick.
5. Tony Dragon's Grille
Photo: Tony Dragon's Grille/Yelp
Over on the Upper East Side, check out Tony Dragon's Grille, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 181 reviews on Yelp. You can find the food truck and Mediterranean spot, which offers burgers and more, at 62nd St. and Madison Ave. Antonio "Tony" Dragonas first rolled out his business as a hot dog cart in 1986, but later -- inspired by his own heritage -- added Greek dishes to the menu and the vendor's popularity soared, explains Grub Street. The Queens spot makes it own Greek balsamic vinaigrette and serves a variety of sandwiches, pitas, and salads along with plates of pork souvlaki, lamb and beef gyro, and wild salmon. And despite its menu shift over the years, Tony Dragon's Grille is still cooking up New York-style chili hot dogs for its fans.
6. Biryani Cart
Photo: Angie W./Yelp
And then there's Biryani Cart, a Midtown favorite with four stars out of 485 reviews. Stop by 46th St. and Sixth Ave. to hit up the food truck and Indian spot next time you're in the mood. Known for its kati rolls, a street food dish originating in Kolkata, India, the cart marinates and grills meat, onions and peppers, then wraps it all up in paratha bread. Gyros, biryani ,and wraps are also available.