Score Coffee And Tea At The Lower East Side's New 'Kabisera Kapé'

A new spot to score coffee, tea and more has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Kabisera Kape, the fresh addition is located at 151 Allen St. in Lower East Side.

This newcomer--billed as an "artist cafe and cozy neighborhood coffeeshop"--is the first cafe venture from the owners, who are self-described coffee and tea aficionados.

On the menu, expect to see coffee and espresso mainstays such as lattes, mochas, and cappuccinos. For specialty drinks, look for the chai, matcha, "Mint Choco Cream," and red velvet lattes.

The cafe also features an array of loose-leaf teas like the "Tummy Tonic," a vanilla rooibos dessert tea, and a genmaicha green tea with roasted rice.

Rounding things out are fresh pastries and bagels delivered daily, and light lunch fare like an avocado or turkey sandwich and the "Hamonado" with ham, mozzarella, tomato, and pesto.

There's free Wi-Fi, too.

Kabisera Kape has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Jeanette M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 3rd, said: "The unique cafe blends what the Lower East Side is all about! Artsy, hip, trendy, and friendly and warm! The perfect coffee blend and aroma satisfies my daily caffeine cravings!"

Yelper Chinita P. added: "This is my favorite cartoon character on top of my favorite matcha latte. I love the cozy ambiance."

And Mary G. M. said: "This place is cute, designed with colorful paintings. The barista is really good and their coffee tasted so good."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Kabisera Kape is open weekdays from 7am-9pm, and weekends from 7am-8pm.
