Score Desserts & More At Chinatown's New 'Alimama'

Photo: Alimama/Yelp

By Hoodline
Dessert fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The fresh arrival to Chinatown, called Alimama, is located at 89 Bayard St. (between Mulberry St. & Mott St.).

This new sweet shop specializes in Asian-inspired donuts, daifuku mochi (sweet-filled pounded rice) and more.

Expect to see sweets like a maple, miso and black sesame mochi donut; yuzu cream daifuku with fresh pomelo; ube (purple yam) cream puffs and a vegan tofu mochi golden donut.

There's a selection of fruit tea drinks on offer, too, like ginseng and goji berry cold-brew tea and oolong chrysanthemum.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has been warmly received by patrons.

Leona L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 1st, said: "This is a small storefront, but enough to seat 10-12 people because they utilize their space well! The atmosphere is relaxing and welcoming. You can say this place is aesthetically pleasing."

And Jean L. said: "For those of you who don't know what daifuku are, they are mochi stuffed with a filing. I got the the yuzu cream daifuku and it is sensational! The daifuku is not overly sweet and you can taste the yuzu in every bite."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Alimama is open daily from 11am-8:30pm.
