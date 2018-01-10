FOOD & DRINK

Score Pizza And More At NoHo's New 'Sorbillo Pizzeria'

A new Italian spot, offering pizza and more, has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 334 Bowery (between Bond St. & Great Jones St.) in NoHo, the newcomer is called Sorbillo Pizzeria.

This is the first U.S. outpost for Gino and Toto Sorbillo, who come from a family of Napolitano pizza makers in Italy. The first restaurant--founded in Naples in 1935--is still in operation today. The owners also opened a second location in Milan in 2014.

On the pizza menu, expect to see pies like the "Margherita con Bufala" with buffalo mozzarella cheese, San Marzano tomatoes, organic extra virgin olive oil, and basil; the "Scarole," a calzone pizza with escarole, olives, and smoked fresh mozzarella; and the "Portofino" with basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and black pepper.

Sorbillo also offers antipasti and house-made pastas, like grilled smoked mozzarella and prosciutto, pasta with peas and bacon, and the "Palermitana" with spaghetti, anchovies, olives, yellow tomatoes and bread crumbs.

Rounding things out are libations like bottled Italian and domestic beers, red and white wine by the glass or the bottle, and desserts like profiteroles and crema di tiramisu. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Sorbillo Pizzeria has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 43 reviews on Yelp.

Olivia R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 29th, said: "I've been waiting all year for this place to open, and it did not disappoint! I almost don't want to write this review out of fear people will catch on and blow it up, but I gotta give 'em credit!"

And Carlo K. said: "Food was fantastic. Got the pizza margherita with mozzarella di bufala and the gnocchi alla sorrentina. Pizza tasted fantastic and was well made."

Head on over to check it out: Sorbillo Pizzeria is open Friday and Saturday from noon-midnight, and Sunday-Thursday from noon-11pm.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Say hello to Diet Coke's new flavors, cans
New Chinese Spot 'Lucky Bento VIP Cuisine' Opens Its Doors In Flushing
This NYC bakery offers you a taste of childhood with just one bite
$45 bottle of Dogfish Head 'survival beer' comes with knife, blanket
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
16-year-old girl fatally stabbed during dispute inside Dunkin' Donuts
Mother, daughter killed in double murder-attempted suicide
Woman found dead at bottom of staircase was strangled, ME says
Dozens of animals found living in filth in NJ apartment
Man charged in sex assault of woman using walker
Suspect in subway passageway pipe bomb attack indicted
Body found in park ID'd as missing college student
Family traumatized after letting robbers use restroom
Show More
Ex-transportation chief to lead probe into JFK Airport fiasco
Immigration agents descend on 7-Eleven stores to check on workers
NY woman says she was raped by a waiter at Hard Rock hotel
Sources: Jay Bruce returning to Mets on 3-year, $39M contract
Nearly 60 livery cabs targeted in vandalism spree in Queens
More News
Photos
Super Bowl National Anthem singers of the past 20 years
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the Golden Globes
Photos: Snowstorm blasts the New York City region
PHOTOS: Massive fire burns in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
More Photos