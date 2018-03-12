FOOD & DRINK

Score Ramen & More At Midtown's New 'Menya Jiro'

Photo: Jiro M./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score ramen has made its debut in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Midtown, called Menya Jiro, is located at 156 E. 45th St. (between Lexington Ave. & 3rd Ave.).

The expanding ramen eatery specializes in Kagoshima-style tonkotsu and chicken noodles. Diners can build their own bowl, starting with different broth bases like the light "Kagoshima Basic," the "Sakurajima Spicy" and the "Ibusuki Premium" with soy sauce. There's also a vegetarian spicy miso broth available.

Next, customers can add ingredients like kimchi, seaweed or bamboo shoots, then finish their bowls off with proteins like shrimp, tofu or chicken teriyaki. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Menya Jiro has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Jiro M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 23rd, said: "I am so happy they opened in Midtown, it's much easier for me to go. Today I had the Kagoshima ramen with added ajitama. Just as awesome as the ramen at their FiDi location."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Menya Jiro- Midtown is open weekdays from 5pm-10pm. (It's closed on weekends.)
