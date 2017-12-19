FOOD & DRINK

'Seven Grams Caffe' Brings Pastries, Coffee, And More To Soho

If pastries, coffee and tea are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Seven Grams Caffe, the fresh addition is located at 175 Varick St. (between King St. & Charlton St.) in SoHo.

This newcomer to SoHo--which has another location at 275 7th Ave. in Chelsea--specializes in Italian-style coffees and house-made pastries baked daily. The namesake for the caffe "is an ode to the true Italian standard," a statement on the business' website reads, "where the perfect espresso shot is made out of exactly seven grams of ground premium coffee."

On the menu, expect to see an array of breakfast pastries like croissants, muffins and banana bread. It also offers other pastries that include extra- virgin olive oil cakes, peanut butter cookies and financiers (French almond cake).

For espresso drinks, look for popular standbys such as macchiatos, cortados, lattes, mochas, cold brews and more.

The new bakery has gotten good reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Iris V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 6th, said: "Love Seven Grams' new location on Varick, spacious and sleek Scandi design! As always, great coffee and amazing pastries! Pastries are made in the bakery in the back of the cafe, and you can smell it."

And Sharon K. said: "Was super excited to see that my Chelsea go-to opened a second site. This coffee shop is modern, slick and super chic. The cappuccinos were masterful."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Seven Grams Caffe is open weekdays from 7:30am-5pm. (It's closed on weekends.)
