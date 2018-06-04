FOOD & DRINK

Sfila Pizza brings authentic Italian pies to Balsey Park in Hell's Kitchen

By Hoodline
If fresh pizza is what you're after, look no further than this new business. The new arrival to Hell's Kitchen, called Sfila Pizza, is located at 866 Ninth Ave., between 56th and 57th streets.

The pizzeria is housed in a small round building on the outskirts of Balsey Park and helmed by Calabrian chef Pasquale Montesano -- who also runs Sfilatino Italian Gourmet, just around the corner on 57th Street.

At Sfila Pizza, diners can build their own individual-sized pies or try one of the house specials, like the Spicy Crotone, combining San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, spicy Italian salami and spicy extra virgin olive oil; or the Bufala, with San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh buffalo mozzarella, basil and extra virgin olive oil. The pizzeria also serves wings and gelato.

Sfila Pizza has received an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Maria B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 21, said, "Amazing Neapolitan pizza! Highly recommend if you are near Columbus Circle. The buffalo wings are also amazing!"

And Bradley K. said, "Excellent pizza. They just opened and make pizza fresh in the park. There is actually a pizza oven in that little building. They serve fresh in a box. Very pleasant environment to eat in the park."

Swing on by to taste the new spot for yourself: Sfila Pizza is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and noon-9 p.m. on weekends.
