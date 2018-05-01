HOLIDAY RECIPES

Holiday recipes: Shannon Sohn's French cookies

EMBED </>More Videos

Shannon Sohn makes French cookies. (WABC)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Shannon Sohn's holiday recipe is French cookies. See the recipe below.

Ingredients
- 1/2 lb butter
- 3/4 c sugar
- 2 egg yolks
- 2 c. Flour
-1 teaspoon vanilla
Preserves (we use raspberry, strawberry & apricot)

Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350.
2. Combine butter and sugar well, then beat in egg yolks.
3. Add vanilla, and slowly add in flour.
4. Roll into one inch balls and flatten slightly. Make an imprint in center of each cookie with your thumb or knuckle.
5. Put 1/4 teaspoon preserves in each indentation.
6. Bake for 10-12 minutes, until golden around the edges. S
7. Sprinkle with confectioner's sugar!

Check out the video above to see how Shannon makes her French cookies.

Click here for more holiday recipes from the Eyewitness News team!

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodholiday recipes
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLIDAY RECIPES
Welcome to Eyewitness News Chefs!
Bill Ritter's Mom-in-law's Famous Apple Sauce
Lucy Yang's delicious chicken wing recipe
Lee Golderg's 'Pudocee' Trifle
David Novarro's 3 squash soup
More holiday recipes
FOOD & DRINK
Welcome to Eyewitness News Chefs!
Bill Ritter's Mom-in-law's Famous Apple Sauce
Lucy Yang's delicious chicken wing recipe
Lee Golderg's 'Pudocee' Trifle
David Novarro's 3 squash soup
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Exclusive video shows shooting during barbershop robbery
Video shows suspect in brutal beating of Queens woman
Police: 3 young children drink vodka while left home alone
Beauty queen undergoes long surgery after face paralyzed
Boy Scouts change name as girls join program
1 dead, 2 injured in Bronx triple shooting
Man caught on camera slashing woman in front of Apollo
Veterinarian accused of smuggling liquid heroin in puppies
Show More
Universal Studios Japan coaster stalls with riders hanging
Fight over money may have led to fatal LI stabbing
Elderly woman killed, husband hurt in Brooklyn car wash crash
Report: Woman 'eaten alive' by scabies in nursing home
Lost for days, trucker never touched load of potato chips
More News