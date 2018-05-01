Shannon Sohn's holiday recipe is French cookies. See the recipe below.- 1/2 lb butter- 3/4 c sugar- 2 egg yolks- 2 c. Flour-1 teaspoon vanillaPreserves (we use raspberry, strawberry & apricot)1. Preheat oven to 350.2. Combine butter and sugar well, then beat in egg yolks.3. Add vanilla, and slowly add in flour.4. Roll into one inch balls and flatten slightly. Make an imprint in center of each cookie with your thumb or knuckle.5. Put 1/4 teaspoon preserves in each indentation.6. Bake for 10-12 minutes, until golden around the edges. S7. Sprinkle with confectioner's sugar!Check out the video above to see how Shannon makes her French cookies.