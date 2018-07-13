FOOD & DRINK

Sons Of Thunder brings poke and more to the Financial District

Photo: Sons of Thunder/Yelp

By Hoodline
If poke is what you're after, look no further than this new fast-casual business. Located at 225 Pearl St. in the Financial District, the new addition is called Sons of Thunder.

The growing chain, with another location in Murray Hill, is inspired by the flavors of Hawaii and Southern California. It features customizable poke bowls with protein options like octopus, ahi tuna and golden beets.

A variety of toppings are on offer as well, ranging from shrimp tempura and nori to pineapple and seaweed salad.

Not quite in the mood for poke? There's also grass-fed beef hot dogs or specials like the Baja fish tacos with mango-kiwi salsa, cabbage, pickled onions and crema. (You can check out the full menu here.)

The newcomer has received an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Nico P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 11, wrote, "This is the best poke in the area hands down. Freshest tasting fish by far, and their standard toppings are exactly what I want."

"Best poke in NYC!" stated Yelper Daniel P. "Love the spicy tuna with the crunches. Convenient location, and the line moves fast."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Sons of Thunder is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and noon-8 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
