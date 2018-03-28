New Yorkers flocked to the Upper West Side last Sunday for Grand Bazaar NYC's second annual Food Truck Fest. 15 food trucks and other vendors from around the Tri-state area parked in a lot to celebrate the first weekend of Spring.Festival attendees came for the variety of vendors including Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck franchise started in California that gained its popularity after an appearance on 'Shark Tank' in 2012.This was the truck's debut in New York City and truck owners Victoria and Savas Alkoc were happy to serve up their classic Maine and Connecticut lobster rolls alongside their twist on a classic - a grilled cheese sandwich filled with lobster meat to hungry New Yorkers waiting below."Everybody loves New York and everybody loves lobster so what could be a better combination than that?" said Victoria.Other attendees were drawn to the fusion of cuisines at the HAPA Food Truck.Owners Nicole Samela-Gonzalez and Chris Gonzalez combined both of their cultures (Nicole is a native New Yorker and Chris was born in the Philippines) to create the innovative menu at their tropical-themed truck.Foodies lined up to try their signature 'HAPA' burger made with grass-fed beef, pork belly, cheddar, onions, lettuce, tomato, and aioli all on a purple 'ube' yam flavored bun.But the festival wasn't just about delicious eats.Grand Bazaar NYC donated 100 % of its vendor fees to 4 NYC public schools in the area and every food truck in attendance donated a portion of their profits to the schools as well.Nikita, a New Jersey resident and food truck connoisseur, has been to several food truck festivals in the Tri-State but was drawn to the charitable theme of this fest."This one is fantastic. It's for a great cause!" said Nikita. "Why not come to this food truck festival and help out a neighboring community and school?"Check out the full list of food trucks in attendance at the NYC Food Truck Fest below:- Big D's Grub Truck- Cousins Maine Lobster- Cupcake Carnivale- DUB Pies- The Empanada Sonata- Gorilla Cheese NYC- The Guac Spot- HAPA Food Truck- Los Viajeros Food Truck- Mac Truck- Meatoss Truck- Neapolitan Express- Saravana Bhavan NY- Stuf'd truck- Toum Food Truck