FOOD & DRINK

Spring kicks off with a food truck fest on the Upper West Side

EMBED </>More Videos

15 food trucks and other vendors from around the Tri-state area parked in a lot to celebrate the first weekend of Spring.

Olivia Leach and Anieze Osakwe
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
New Yorkers flocked to the Upper West Side last Sunday for Grand Bazaar NYC's second annual Food Truck Fest. 15 food trucks and other vendors from around the Tri-state area parked in a lot to celebrate the first weekend of Spring.

Festival attendees came for the variety of vendors including Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck franchise started in California that gained its popularity after an appearance on 'Shark Tank' in 2012.

This was the truck's debut in New York City and truck owners Victoria and Savas Alkoc were happy to serve up their classic Maine and Connecticut lobster rolls alongside their twist on a classic - a grilled cheese sandwich filled with lobster meat to hungry New Yorkers waiting below.

"Everybody loves New York and everybody loves lobster so what could be a better combination than that?" said Victoria.

Other attendees were drawn to the fusion of cuisines at the HAPA Food Truck.

Owners Nicole Samela-Gonzalez and Chris Gonzalez combined both of their cultures (Nicole is a native New Yorker and Chris was born in the Philippines) to create the innovative menu at their tropical-themed truck.

Foodies lined up to try their signature 'HAPA' burger made with grass-fed beef, pork belly, cheddar, onions, lettuce, tomato, and aioli all on a purple 'ube' yam flavored bun.

But the festival wasn't just about delicious eats.

Grand Bazaar NYC donated 100 % of its vendor fees to 4 NYC public schools in the area and every food truck in attendance donated a portion of their profits to the schools as well.

Nikita, a New Jersey resident and food truck connoisseur, has been to several food truck festivals in the Tri-State but was drawn to the charitable theme of this fest.

"This one is fantastic. It's for a great cause!" said Nikita. "Why not come to this food truck festival and help out a neighboring community and school?"

Check out the full list of food trucks in attendance at the NYC Food Truck Fest below:

- Big D's Grub Truck
- Cousins Maine Lobster
- Cupcake Carnivale
- DUB Pies
- The Empanada Sonata
- Gorilla Cheese NYC
- The Guac Spot
- HAPA Food Truck
- Los Viajeros Food Truck
- Mac Truck
- Meatoss Truck
- Neapolitan Express
- Saravana Bhavan NY
- Stuf'd truck
- Toum Food Truck
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodfoodfood truckUpper West SideManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Conquer Your Sichuan Food Cravings At These 3 New York Newcomers
The difference between 'whisky' and 'whiskey'
'Prince Tea House' Brings Desserts & More To Bensonhurst
American Eats: 4 New Spots In New York To Try
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Teacher's aide arrested after bringing gun to school
Female teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old in classroom
Mother arrested after 2 children found dead strapped to car seats
Driver who died in toll plaza crash ID'd as 83-year-old woman
Teen arrested for allegedly 'threatening to shoot up' high school: Police
NFL cheerleader fired over Instagram post files complaint
Prisoner escapes ICE agents at JFK Airport
Corey Feldman says he was hospitalized after being stabbed
Show More
Dodger Stadium flooded with sewage after pipe bursts
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at Alvin daycare
Man hit with brick in head in random Midtown attack
Wife of man arrested in Mexico with teen files for divorce
MTA bus driver fatally runs over coworker
More News
Top Video
Check out a Porsche premiering at the New York International Auto Show
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
Bicyclist accused in Midtown stabbing captured on camera
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video