STARBUCKS

Starbucks to debut 'Crystal Ball' Frappuccino

EMBED </>More Videos

Remember the Unicorn Frappuccino? If you like those over-the-top Starbucks drinks, get ready for the "Crystal Ball" concoction.

SAN FRANCISCO --
Remember the Unicorn Frappuccino? If you like those over-the-top Starbucks drinks, get ready for the "Crystal Ball" concoction.

RELATED: Starbucks is launching a 'magical' Unicorn Frappuccino

Some baristas told Business Insider that it's a peach-flavored frappuccino, topped with whipped cream and candy.


A Starbucks in northeast Portland shared a picture of the new drink on its Instagram page saying, it will be available starting Thursday, March 22, 2018.

But, why is it called the Crystal Ball? Starbucks has not officially said at this time.

It will only be on the menu for four days or until supplies run out.

Click here for more stories and videos about Starbucks.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodstarbucksdistractioncoffeebusiness
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STARBUCKS
Starbucks sued by family after blood allegedly found in drinks
Your thoughts about these brands likely reflect your political views
Off-duty police dog devours Starbucks 'puppuccino'
Meet Starbucks' festive Christmas Tree Frappuccino
More starbucks
FOOD & DRINK
'Dark Bullet Sake & Oyster Bar' Debuts In Lincoln Square
Target continues unicorn trend with new ice cream flavor
Chick-fil-A fans are learning about secret menu
Best brunch in NYC? Brooklyn man on a mission to find out
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
Enough already! 4th nor'easter in 3 weeks wallops NY area
Police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Suspects 'playing' with gun attempt to rob delivery man
Nor'easter impact on mass transit, travel
Facebook's Zuckerberg goes on media blitz
Police find recording left by Austin bomber
Show More
Dashcam shows deadly crash involving Uber self-driving vehicle
Harassment lawsuit filed against actor Fred Savage
Airline employee busted for allegedly smuggling drugs at JFK Airport
More News
Top Video
Heartwarming moment during snowball fight between kids, NYPD
Enough already! 4th nor'easter in 3 weeks wallops NY area
Police find recording left by Austin bomber
Happy 2nd Day of Spring!
More Video