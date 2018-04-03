FOOD & DRINK

Stella Artois recalling some beer due to possible glass in bottles

A popular beer is being recalled over concerns the bottles may contain pieces of glass.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A popular beer is being recalled over concerns the bottles may contain pieces of glass.

Stella Artois says one of its third-party Europeans bottling plants was using equipment that can cause glass to break off and fall into the bottle.

The recall applies to 11.2 ounce bottles.

Stella recommends checking the bottles' package codes and best by dates against a chart of recalled bottles on its website.

The company says the recall effects less than 1 percent of the bottles sold annually in North America.

Check your bottles here: https://stellaartois.expertinquiry.com/

MORE INFO: https://stellaartoisv.expertinquiry.com/press-release

