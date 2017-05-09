Last month, 16-year-old Carter Wilkerson tweeted at the Wendy's account, asking how many retweets he would need to get free Wendy's chicken nuggets for a year. Wendy's replied saying 18 million, prompting Wilkerson to reach out to the Twitterverse to make his fast food dreams come true.
HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3— Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017
The Reno, Nevada teen's viral plea still hasn't reached 18 million retweets. But it did make a notable Twitter milestone when it surpassed the retweet count for Ellen Degeneres' famed Oscars selfie and became the most retweeted tweet in history.
If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014
On May 9, Wendy's granted Wilkerson's nuggets wish, saying they would also donate $100,000 to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption in his name.
.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done. #nuggsforcarter pic.twitter.com/k6uhsJiP4E— Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2017
"It'd be pretty cool to put on my college applications that I'm the No. 1 retweeted tweet of all time," Wilkerson told The New York Times.