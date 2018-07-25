FOOD & DRINK

Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso cheese dip recalled over botulism concerns

EMBED </>More Videos

Kraft Heinz is recalling 7,000 cases of its Taco Bell Cheese Dip that could potentially lead to botulism. (KFSN)

NEW YORK --
Kraft Heinz is recalling 7,000 cases of its Taco Bell cheese dip that could potentially lead to botulism.

The company is focusing on the Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip, after the product apparently showed signs that it could allow for the growth of bacteria that causes botulism -- a potentially deadly form of food poisoning.

The recall affects 15-ounce jars with "best when used by" dates between October 31, 2018, and January 2019.

No illnesses have been reported so far.

If you have this product, your asked to return it to the store for an exchange or refund.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodproduct recallsrecallu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News