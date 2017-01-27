NEIGHBORHOOD EATS

Tacu Tacu at Sabor Peru in Rutherford

By
RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Neighborhood Eats heads to New Jersey for some Peruvian food.

The restaurant is owned by a couple who love the cuisine.

He's from Mexico and she's Armenian, but together they embrace the taste of Peru.

That's the name of their spot, Sabor Peru, and it is located 8 Highland Cross, Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sabor Peru was opened by Horacio and Ani Tlatelpa in Rutherford 10 years ago.

Horacio grew up eating lots of Peruvian food in nearby Passaic and he shared is passion with Ani.

She can even hold her own in the kitchen of their restaurant alongside their Peruvian chefs; she can make a mean Tacu Tacu.

"It's like a rice and beans hash," Ani said.

To make that she sautes onions in olive oil and adds cannelloni beans, a blend of spices and vegetable stock.

It simmers for about 20 minutes. Then she adds it already cooked basmati rice and begins to mash in the beans to form a pancake.

The goal is to get it crunchy and crispy.

In this case it is topped with sirloin.

There are lots of dishes featuring seafood, like a whole snapper.

There's also an Asian influence in some Peruvian food, so you'll see that there as well with the chauffa fried rice or the lo Mein. They are all served up in a vibrant setting.

Tacu Tacu Recipe

Ingredients
1 cup cooked basmati rice
1 cup cannelloni beans
Olive oil

To prepare beans:
Sautee 1/2 chopped Spanish onion with olive oil until translucent
In small sauce pan add beans, cooked onion, 1/2 cup vegetable broth
Season to taste with: coriander, achiote (annato), cumin, sea salt, garlic powder, oregano and white pepper. Bring to boil and then simmer for 15 min. Set aside.

To prepare rice:
Cover rice with water and add puréed garlic, sea salt and olive oil. Bring to boil, cover and simmer for 15 minutes or until cooked. Let cool. Put aside.

To make pancake:
Heat 1 tb olive oil on high heat in wok. Add 1/2 cup cooked cooled rice
Add 1/2 cup bean mixture with liquid
Use a large metal spoon to mash the beans into the rice. Once it's all mashed up drizzle olive oil around the perimeter of the pancake so it doesn't stick and move wok in circular motion. Once the ends get dark and crispy flip the pancake and cook the second side. Slide onto and serve alone, with eggs, meat, fish or vegetables.


For more information please visit: http://www.saborperunj.com/
Related Topics:
foodneighborhood eatsfoodrestaurantrecipeRutherford
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEIGHBORHOOD EATS
Xiang Xi Fried Rice at Mala Project in the East Village
Cocoa Tagliatelle at LaRina Pastificio & Vino in Brooklyn
Mac and cheese waffles at 'Arrogant Swine' in Bushwick
Try butternut squash agnolotti at 'The Good Fork' in Brooklyn
More neighborhood eats
FOOD & DRINK
McDonald's giving away bottles of special sauce Thursday
Here's how to get a free burger from Shake Shack
Fun facts about peanut butter
Sierra Nevada brewery issues 36-state recall of select beers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Teen who Holland Tunnel weapons cache suspects attempted to 'rescue' dies
Potential measles exposure in Jersey City; Get list of locations
2 Teens Arrested After Planning Middle School Mass Shooting
Missing mom search: Blood found in car; Son a person of interest
Adults overdose in car with 2 kids in backseat
Investigation into ACS 'foster care panic'
FBI: Multiple people may be involved in murder of ABC7 producer
Show More
Mom charged after baby thrown at dad during fight
Police: Woman filmed hitting 94-year-old in custody
Suspect arrested in stabbing, robbery at Manhattan dry cleaner
Fire house burglarized while firefighters saving teen
California dispatchers prevent Facebook Live suicide on Long Island
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
More Photos