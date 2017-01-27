Tacu Tacu at Sabor Peru in Rutherford

RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) --Neighborhood Eats heads to New Jersey for some Peruvian food.
The restaurant is owned by a couple who love the cuisine.
He's from Mexico and she's Armenian, but together they embrace the taste of Peru.
That's the name of their spot, Sabor Peru, and it is located 8 Highland Cross, Rutherford, New Jersey.
Sabor Peru was opened by Horacio and Ani Tlatelpa in Rutherford 10 years ago.
Horacio grew up eating lots of Peruvian food in nearby Passaic and he shared is passion with Ani.
She can even hold her own in the kitchen of their restaurant alongside their Peruvian chefs; she can make a mean Tacu Tacu.
"It's like a rice and beans hash," Ani said.
To make that she sautes onions in olive oil and adds cannelloni beans, a blend of spices and vegetable stock.
It simmers for about 20 minutes. Then she adds it already cooked basmati rice and begins to mash in the beans to form a pancake.
The goal is to get it crunchy and crispy.
In this case it is topped with sirloin.
There are lots of dishes featuring seafood, like a whole snapper.
There's also an Asian influence in some Peruvian food, so you'll see that there as well with the chauffa fried rice or the lo Mein. They are all served up in a vibrant setting.
Tacu Tacu Recipe
Ingredients
1 cup cooked basmati rice
1 cup cannelloni beans
Olive oil
To prepare beans:
Sautee 1/2 chopped Spanish onion with olive oil until translucent
In small sauce pan add beans, cooked onion, 1/2 cup vegetable broth
Season to taste with: coriander, achiote (annato), cumin, sea salt, garlic powder, oregano and white pepper. Bring to boil and then simmer for 15 min. Set aside.
To prepare rice:
Cover rice with water and add puréed garlic, sea salt and olive oil. Bring to boil, cover and simmer for 15 minutes or until cooked. Let cool. Put aside.
To make pancake:
Heat 1 tb olive oil on high heat in wok. Add 1/2 cup cooked cooled rice
Add 1/2 cup bean mixture with liquid
Use a large metal spoon to mash the beans into the rice. Once it's all mashed up drizzle olive oil around the perimeter of the pancake so it doesn't stick and move wok in circular motion. Once the ends get dark and crispy flip the pancake and cook the second side. Slide onto and serve alone, with eggs, meat, fish or vegetables.
For more information please visit: http://www.saborperunj.com/