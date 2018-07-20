FOOD & DRINK

Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg

Ice cream fans, take heed: there's a new spot in Williamsburg to get your fix. Located at 294 Bedford Ave., the fresh addition is called Taiyaki NYC. This is the third outlet for the Asian ice cream shop, which has outposts in Chinatown and Miami.

It's known for its distinctive fish-shaped ("tai" is a Japanese fish) waffle cones, which come warm and crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. They are filled with soft serve ice cream made in-house. Flavors include the matcha- and sesame-swirled Straight Outta Japan and a strawberry and vanilla offering with glittery sprinkles and unicorn ears.

With a five-star rating out of 28 reviews on Yelp so far, the new Taiyaki NYC has already made a good impression.

Emily C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 14, wrote, "The taiyaki cone was cooked perfectly, and the fish was still hot when I received my order. It was nice and crispy even though the ice cream sat right on top of it. The matcha ice cream was creamy and had just the right amount of sweetness."

And Ally S. wrote, "I love a good, simple vanilla soft serve with rainbow sprinkles, and Taiyaki NYC never fails to deliver. ... The workers are always very pleasant and the ice cream always on point."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Taiyaki NYC - Williamsburg is open from 1-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 1-11 p.m. on Friday, noon-11 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday.
