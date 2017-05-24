FOOD & DRINK

Taste New York shows off unique food, drink from local purveyors

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the latest details.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
New Yorkers have the chance Wednesday to "Taste Local" with some unique food and drink from local purveyors.

The "Taste New York" experience is from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Pier A in Battery Park, and it's a chance for producers to show off everything from craft beers and spirits to regional bites, and for visitors to meet the makers behind the brands.

Check out Lauren Glassberg's report in the video player above for a look at what's on the menu.

You can also visit the Taste New York website for a list of participants.
Related Topics:
foodfoodNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Letter grades coming to NYC food trucks, carts
NYC grocery stores to show calorie counts on prepared foods
Hot dogs recalled after 'metal objects' found inside
How to achieve burger perfection at your next barbecue
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Rescue underway after cesspool collapse on Long Island
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
Student fight ends with 4 stabbed in Hell's Kitchen
MUGSHOTS: 31 arrested in major heroin ring bust in NJ
Thick, black smoke billows from fire at Queens restaurant
12-year-old accused of terrorizing, attacking 80-year-old woman
DA: Drug counselors dead from heroin, fentanyl overdose
Show More
Student burned after chemistry lab experiment explodes
Abandoned newborn found behind grocery store
Manchester concert bombing victims identified
4 bodies found inside tent at the highest camp on Everest
NYPD secures Hudson River as Fleet Week begins
More News
Top Video
Rescue underway after cesspool collapse on Long Island
Take flight with daredevil pilot David Windmiller
Tony-nominated Laurie Metcalf talks 'A Doll's House, Part 2' role
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video