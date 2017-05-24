Taste New York shows off unique food, drink from local purveyors

NEW YORK (WABC) --New Yorkers have the chance Wednesday to "Taste Local" with some unique food and drink from local purveyors.
The "Taste New York" experience is from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Pier A in Battery Park, and it's a chance for producers to show off everything from craft beers and spirits to regional bites, and for visitors to meet the makers behind the brands.
You can also visit the Taste New York website for a list of participants.